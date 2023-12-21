Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Dems Muddy Gun Stance to Confuse Voters

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats deliberately muddle their positions on the Second Amendment through "doublespeak" to "confuse the American people."

It's a cheap ploy to "get votes" but they do a "grave disservice" to the American people, Noem told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"This is the trend," Noem said. "[Democrats] have continued to talk about the fact that Second Amendment rights are important, yet they talk about how they consistently want to pass policies and new laws that would violate the Second Amendment rights. So, it's a hypocrisy and doublespeak that truly does confuse the American people."

Noem was reacting to Vice President Kamala Harris' recent comments at a White House event, when she claimed to be in favor of the Second Amendment, to applause. But, she added: There must be background checks, red flag laws, no assault weapons, requirements for safe gun storage, state offices for gun violence prevention, crime gun intelligence centers, and community violence intervention.

"When you have an American people that doesn't ever get to engage in the real argument of the depths of the policy, they don't know what to believe," Noem told Bolling. "And [Democrats] do it to get votes in the short term, but what they are doing is a grave disservice to this country because our constitutional rights were fought for, they were what this country was built on.

"And when she endorses red flag laws, that directly would give a tool to people to steal Second Amendment rights from anyone. When she endorses the kind of background checks that she's supported in the past, it is going to be the changing of our country in a way that the normal everyday person will no longer have the ability to defend themselves," Noem said.

"And remember, our founders gave us that right so we could protect ourselves from a corrupt government," Noem added. "It wasn't so we could protect ourselves, you know, from other countries or neighbors. It was to protect ourselves from a corrupt government.

"And that is exactly what Kamala and Joe Biden are promoting."

