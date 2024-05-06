WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kristi noem | book | americans | politics | liberals | decision | truth

Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Book Is About 'Tough Decisions' in Life

Monday, 06 May 2024 10:05 PM EDT

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax that her new book, "No Going Back," is about how Americans can get involved in politics and make their country better, but also about "tough decisions" she had to make in life, including putting down a dog she owned twenty years ago.

Speaking on Eric Bolling The Balance, Noem asserted, "a lot of the liberals are, and even some Republicans and some Democrats, are attacking me over a story that was in there, but the whole decision was twenty years ago, it was choosing between the safety of my little kids and the public and protecting them, versus a dangerous animal that was killing livestock and attacking people."

"And, so I talk about that decision, and I put it in the book because I want them to know that most politicians, they hide from the truth. They run away from making tough decisions. And I don't do either of those," Noem continued. "I take my responsibility, I don't ask anybody else to do the tough decisions and make those hard decisions for me."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

