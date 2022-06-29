Kristi Noem to Newsmax: Abortion Clinics on Federal Land Would Violate Hyde Amendment

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax that she believes a Democratic proposal to construct abortion clinics on federal land would violate the Hyde Amendment, a provision that prevents federal funding for most abortions.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Republican governor reiterated her support of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling last week that sent the abortion issue back to states.

Noem also condemned calls from some Democratic officials around the country to establish new abortion clinics through agencies like the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a plan the White House rejected on Wednesday as having too many "dangerous ramifications."

"What the federal government is talking about, I believe, would be very detrimental to our country," Noem said. "They certainly could go out to federal lands, or national parks, or BLM land, Forest Service land, and do this."

"But that is something, I believe, would be a violation of the Hyde Amendment at the federal level if they did this," the governor continued. "And it would be something that we would have to take action to push back on."

She further emphasized that South Dakotans "want personal responsibility" and "understand states' rights" rather than the federal government directing them what to do and imposing its values.

"They want decisions to be made here at home, and we're doing very well. We have the No. 1 economy in the country. We have less than 600 people in the entire state that are on unemployment. We have the fastest-rising incomes in the entire country. Our kids are leading the nation in education outcomes," the governor laid out.

Noem is running for reelection this November against current Democratic South Dakota House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, according to Ballotpedia. She is expected to coast to victory in the deep-red state.

