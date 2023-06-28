Kansas AG to Newsmax: Willing to Fight Trans Name Law in Court

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach on Wednesday defended the state's new law regarding transgender people changing their names, saying he'll "take action in court" if Gov. Laura Kelly doesn't comply.

Kobach said on Newsmax's "National Report" that "the law quite clearly requires the state databases now to reflect biological sex in both the birth certificate database and in the driver's license database."

Kobach added: "A person may want to express themselves anyway they want, dress any way they want, call themselves whatever sex they want, but our state databases have to reflect biological fact, and that's what the law says.

"And so now the law takes effect on July 1. The governor has indicated that she doesn't like the law. Obviously she tried to veto it, but now the ball's in her court. She's either going to follow the law or she's not going to follow the law."

Kobach went on to say that "currently, the Democrat governor who controls the agencies that issue birth certificates and driver's licenses, she has been allowing people to change their sex and, as of this law, which takes effect on Sunday, that will no longer be possible.

"And furthermore, the state's databases need to be changed back so people who did change their sex on their driver's license or their birth certificate. The database now goes back to the original biological factual sex."