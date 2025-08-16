Kobach to Newsmax: Political Violence From Left 'Alive and Well'

Political violence coming from the left “is alive and well,” says Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach following a suspected arson near the Republican Party Headquarters in Johnson County.

“No one was hurt in that. And it was minimal damage to property, but still, it was an attack based on ideology,” he told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda.”

“And we're hopeful that we will be able to bring the wrongdoers to justice in this,” he added.

The Johnson County Republican Party on Saturday said its headquarters was targeted in an attempted arson Friday morning, leaving burn marks and minor damage at the office.

“All in all, much worse could have happened,” said Kansas Republican Party Chair Danedri Herbert. “We’re grateful that there was no one there and that there was really no damage.”

In March, a fire damaged the entryway to the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters and was being investigated as arson.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com