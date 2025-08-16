WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kobach | political | violence | left

Kobach to Newsmax: Political Violence From Left 'Alive and Well'

Saturday, 16 August 2025 04:45 PM EDT

Political violence coming from the left “is alive and well,” says Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach following a suspected arson near the Republican Party Headquarters in Johnson County.

“No one was hurt in that. And it was minimal damage to property, but still, it was an attack based on ideology,” he told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Agenda.”

“And we're hopeful that we will be able to bring the wrongdoers to justice in this,” he added.

The Johnson County Republican Party on Saturday said its headquarters was targeted in an attempted arson Friday morning, leaving burn marks and minor damage at the office.

“All in all, much worse could have happened,” said Kansas Republican Party Chair Danedri Herbert. “We’re grateful that there was no one there and that there was really no damage.”

In March, a fire damaged the entryway to the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters and was being investigated as arson.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 16 August 2025 04:45 PM
