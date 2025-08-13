Knesset Member to Newsmax: Israeli Control of Region Would Bring Peace

Israeli Knesset member Ohad Tal with the National Religious Party told Newsmax that if Israel had control of the region, there would be peace.

Tal told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Wednesday that, "I think at the end of the day, if we really want to promote peace, stability, and prosperity, what we have to do is to actually apply Israeli sovereignty over all these areas, in Judea and Samaria, and in Gaza."

Tal said Israel is the only country in the region where Muslims, Jews, and Christians have the opportunity to live in peace.

He said that "20% of Israel is minorities, Muslims and Arabs. You can ask each one of them if they would like to go live in another country in the Middle East, they will all tell you, no way, no way, because we know that Israel is the best place to live in the Middle East."

"You know that the only country in the Middle East that Christian communities are thriving, the only country in the world that every Muslim, no matter if it's Shiite or Sunni, can live in safety, is only here in Israel."

He said most people around the globe don’t get to hear that side of living in Israel. "It doesn't happen in any other place, so Israel is good for everybody."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also told Newsmax on Wednesday that the end result of Israel’s war against Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists is to free the people living in Gaza from the control of Hamas and ensure the safety of the Jewish state.

Tal pointed out that religious liberties improved "since Israel has taken back Jerusalem. It's open for everybody, everybody can come and worship God the way they believe, that's Israel, this is who we are, this is what we believe."

Hamas still holds about 50 hostages following its Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

Tal said he believes the only way to deal with the issue is to fully go on the offensive against Hamas. "We have to fight all the way to eliminate Hamas. And that's the only way to really bring back the hostages."

Tal said claims of Israel blocking humanitarian aid getting to the people still living in Hamas-controlled Gaza continue, even when detractors can see Israelis helping move hundreds of trucks of supplies into the region every day.

"If there's starvation in Gaza, it's only because Hamas is using the aid in order to control the population," said Tal.

