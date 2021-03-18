Zionist Organization President to Newsmax TV: Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal Could Lead to War

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein denounced the Biden administration’s stated intention of re-entering the so-called Iran nuclear deal, suggesting it could lead to a war in the Middle East.

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Thursday, Klein said Iran would inevitably restart its nuclear weapons program, and, also with their continued attempts to achieve an intercontinental ballistic missile, would threaten not only Israel by the United States.

“This is a terrible danger to the United States of America, and the only way, we get a really strong deal, which (President Joe) Biden is not looking forward to, unfortunately, is frankly to threaten military action,” Klein said Thursday on American Agenda. “That would be the only way to stop them.

“This is really very frightening for the United States of America.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was negotiated by the Obama administration and agreed to in 2015 by the five members of the United Nations Security Council: the United States, China, France, Russia and Britain, plus Germany and the European Union.

The deal was ostensibly aimed at mitigating Iran’s nuclear energy and weapons program in exchange for a reduction or elimination of economic and political sanctions against the Islamic country. However, the agreement had an expiration date of 15 years, which would allow Iran to renew their program.

Then-President Donald Trump harshly criticized the agreement, calling it “horrible,” unilaterally withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions against Iran.

Biden has said he wants to re-enter the agreement, but Iran has insisted on the United States removing all sanctions before any negotiations.

That, Klein said, would be disastrous.

“Iran is a terrorist regime,” he said. “They have rallies, regularly, saying ‘Death to America,’ as well as Israel. They’re developing intercontinental ballistic missiles with a nuclear warhead to reach America, intercontinental. They fund 80% of the world’s Islamic terrorism, which is a threat to America, and this deal, within a few years – there is a sunset clause, which means they can legally, Iran, get nuclear weapons.

“And yet Biden says, ‘Let’s go back to the deal. End the sanctions, then we’ll get a better deal.’ Well, if you end the sanctions you have no leverage for a better deal. And we’re not going to get it because the people he’s appointed, to work with this deal, are the same people that worked with Obama to give us this catastrophic deal.”

Biden said on Feb. 7 that the United States will not lift sanctions unless Iran halts enriching uranium, necessary for building a nuclear bomb, but his administration reiterated its intention to restart negotiations on Feb. 18.

