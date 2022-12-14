Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Let's Engage and Take Back 'Story Hour'

Conservatives need to stop being on defense against the culture and start going on offense to take it back, actor and author Kirk Cameron told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Just complaining about the culture doesn't change the culture," Cameron told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We've got to get off the defense, to get on the offense. And I think for decades, we as concerned citizens, as people who understand the importance of faith and morality, have been asleep. And when we're asleep, we're unaware and we're unengaged."

However, if we stay unengaged now that we've woken up, "that's on us," Cameron said.

"So my solution is: Let's take back story hour; let's actually engage and invest the ideas and the values we want into the hearts and minds of our children so that they grow up to be the kind of human beings that create the kind of world that we want," Cameron said.

Cameron then called on every parent and grandparent to take their favorite children's book that has wholesome values, good and godly morals, and call their library if it has hosted a Drag Story Hour and ask if they can read their book during story hour.

"If they say 'no,'" Cameron said, "they're likely breaking the law; and you can contact us at Bravebooks.com. We'll show you how to host your own story hour, will donate to you a free book with all the instructions and guidance.

"And I personally put some of these libraries on notice with a public letter that says, 'I hope you'll reconsider; here's a free book. But if you double down, I'm prepared to assert my constitutional rights in court,'" Cameron stated.

Cameron continued, saying that the opposition wants to erase any drawn lines, and that the public school and the public library are becoming the established secular church.

"This is where our morals and our orthodoxy and the new doctrine is being delivered to the congregants. And the congregants are 5-year-olds; they're 4-year-olds. And if you can train them up in the way they should go, says the Bible, when they're old, they won't depart from it.

"I think that the opposition has simply picked up our playbook, and they're running the place better than we are. So I, for one, am getting into the arena. And I want to use the tools that our Founding Fathers left for us to be able to push back on tyranny and begin to win back our culture. Parents and grandparents, suit up. This is the time for us to engage," Cameron said.

