O'Donnell to Newsmax: Intentional Deceit From Dems, Mainstream Media About Kirk

The “obfuscation” and “intentional deceit that we've seen from mainstream media, from Democratic leaders like AOC, Seth Moulton, Ilhan Omar, and just the craven, just awful rhetoric that somehow Charlie Kirk deserved this” are ridiculous, says conservative talk show host Dan O’Donnell.

Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck. Tyler James Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, was arrested Friday on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, all felonies, according to a probable cause statement filed in court and released Friday. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

“But the worst part about this is, even when presented with concrete evidence that this shooter was motivated by the anti-fascist movement, in fact, Utah's governor, Spencer Cox, just came out in an interview with The Wall Street Journal this morning and said, look, it's clear to investigators now that this gunman was motivated by and radicalized by a leftist ideology,” O’Donnell told Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report.”

“You still have people attempting to say, well, this was actually the far right.

“And even if it wasn’t the far right, the far-right policy decisions contributed to the climate where Charlie Kirk was killed,” he added.

“I mean, this is ridiculous. I think there's a reason that you're seeing so many psychopathic left-wingers losing their jobs because they're celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination, that you're going to see an uptick in the unemployment rate next month.”

