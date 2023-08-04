Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: 'Thousands' Expected for National Brave Books Event

Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron told Newsmax Friday that "thousands" of people are expected to head to hundreds of libraries nationwide tomorrow for the Brave Books Story Hour event.

"We have hundreds of thousands of people who are behind this, from not just parents and grandparents, but educators, and librarians, and pastors, and teachers, and even senators, and governors, and mayors, and county commissioners," Cameron said while appearing on "American Agenda." "We expect tens of thousands of people go to bravebooks.com, join their Book of the Month club, and read these books to your kids in your own house."

The event, sponsored by Brave Books, is scheduled to take place Saturday in more than 300 libraries in 45 different states, with parents and others reading Christian and conservative-values books to children.

"We're hearing from moms and dads, and patriots all over the country who say, 'You know, we've been praying for an opportunity to do something. Let's not just be whiners. Let's be winners instead of just acquiescing to being the losers culturally. Let's be the leaders,'" Cameron said. "Then, lo and behold, See You at the Library shows up.

"Now here's a track for them to run on. They reserve their library reading room. They invite their friends and family. And now they have hundreds of people coming to libraries."

Cameron said people that would like to take part in the event should go to the Brave Books website and find their local participating library on a map.

Unfortunately, the Madison County Public Library in Huntsville, Alabama, where Cameron was planning to attend with activist Riley Gaines, canceled the event Saturday when more than 300 people signed up to go.

"Due to the event's attendance increasing beyond the library's capacity, the library will be unable to host the event," Library Public Relations Director Jay Hixon said in a press release. "On Tuesday, the library learned that event organizers are now expecting over 300 people, a number that far exceeds any meeting room capacity within the Huntsville-Madison County Library System."

Cameron said that he is trying to draw thousands of people to their local libraries, but is being blocked, in some cases, by the American Library Association.

"That's cutting off your nose to spite your face," he said. "Sit-down libraries are becoming obsolete and irrelevant to a younger generation that has online books and online reading tools. You'd think that they would embrace this family movement and get behind it and celebrate people coming into their libraries."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!