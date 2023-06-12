Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Time to Spotlight Humility Not Pride

Actor, filmmaker, and author Kirk Cameron, whose new book "Pride Comes Before the Fall" is out in time for Pride Month said Monday on Newsmax that the book spotlights the "importance of humility."

"Everyone knows that someone who exalts themselves ends up being humbled," Cameron said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Kids are getting out of school, summer reading programs are coming, and so we're touring the nation talking about the importance of humility and considering others above ourselves."

Cameron was in Loudoun County, Virginia, this weekend, where he pushed back against the "Teach Truth Day of Action."

"It's ironic that I was actually teaching truth across the hall from them, and they're exchanging truth for a lie and a lie for truth and calling it truth," Cameron said. "This is why I think it's so important that we get back in front of the educational process for our kids and parents. We teach them the truth."

And pride, he continued, "is actually the opposite of love."

"Love is about others," said Cameron. "Pride is about self, and so if we really want to be about loving others, we ought to have a month called humility month rather than Pride Month, and that's why I'm teaching kids the importance of considering others and their needs above our own."

Cameron said he had three readings at the event, all of which filled to capacity, showing that despite media reports, there is a call from parents for their children to hear the truth.

"Most parents and grandparents out there have been around long enough to see the decline morally and spiritually, economically and politically, realized that we're at a tipping point," he said. "We're going to go over the falls, and there's going to be a crash and some destruction unless we turn things around.

"And the way we turn things around is we get back to humility, faith, virtue, thinking of other people, and these are the values that I'm trying to teach little kids and inspire parents to live out in front of their children."

He also insisted that "we must go back to the basics."

"George Washington, our first president, a Founding Father, said that fearless faith and moral integrity are the two indispensable supports of a free republic like ours," Cameron said. "Otherwise we don't get to do this news show anymore because we'll have a government-run news station that pumps out a narrative that puts people in bondage.

"If we want freedom and liberty and prosperity and security, we need the ability to govern ourselves, and we can't do it without humility."

