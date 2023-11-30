Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Loving Enemies Starts in Our Children's Hearts

Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron told Newsmax on Thursday that loving one's enemy is a message that needs to start and take root "in the hearts of our children," especially given the state of the world today.

Cameron's new book, "The Fox, the Fair, and the Invention Scare," aims to teach children the Christian virtue of loving their enemies. According to publisher Brave Books, the story "follows a young Asher the Fox, as he learns to be kind and even help his enemy Stewart the Giraffe win the Hive Haven Invention Fair."

"That's the message that I think we've got to get to our children," Cameron said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They're turning on the news, and they see people fighting everywhere, from Democrats and Republicans, to Hamas and Israel, and we've got to give them something better or else why don't we just send up the bombs and blow the whole thing up?

"We've got to figure out a way to resolve conflicts, and I think it's got to start in the hearts of our children."

As parents continue to confront school administrators over the definition of appropriate school library content, Cameron suggested that they also take part in building the kind of culture they would like to see flourish.

To that end, Cameron said he is partnering with organizations including SkyTree Book Fairs to offer "wholesome," age-appropriate children's content, as an alternative to woke content that he says is available at Scholastic book fairs.

"On Saturday, Dec. 2, we're going to be at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia," he said. "And this is a wholesome book fair where you can come and get all the books that you want for your school. We're going to have music. We're going to have hot chocolate for the kids and food trucks, and it's going to be an amazing book fair.

"So, if you're sick and tired, let's not be professional complainers," he continued. "Let's be creators of the kind of culture we want for our children by being proactive. Bob [Sellers], you said that earlier we need to be loud and we need to do it now, and this is one opportunity we have to do that."

