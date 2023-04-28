Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Pushback Isn't Hindering Message

Actor and author Kirk Cameron, who has been traveling the country to promote his children's book "As You Grow," said Friday on Newsmax that his message about faith and family has been met well, even in places where he hasn't been welcomed.

"This has been a huge source of encouragement and hope for me as I've traveled across the country, even to places that haven't wanted me there, in terms of libraries that clearly have a particular agenda for families," Cameron said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But the people in those communities are saying, 'Please, don't overlook us. The perception is not the reality.'"

Cameron added that often, "what you see in the media is not reflected in the hearts and minds of the moms and the dads and the families."

Cameron said "families come out by the hundreds or even thousands" to some libraries when he arrives "to read a story about biblical wisdom and love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control," and so they can sing the national anthem and "God Bless America" and "pray and get back to the values that have made this the most blessed country in the history of the world."

Cameron said he's still traveling, with plans to visit cities like Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, and more on the part of the "Freedom Island Tour" — named for the series of illustrated children's books published by Brave Books, a conservative publisher.

Cameron also teamed up with Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb at a book event, before the sheriff announced his run for the Senate.

"I'm not a political pundit but I can tell you he sure was a great guy was such a great role model to those kids who were sitting there on the floor, listening to him read this story from Brave Books," said Cameron. "It was a fantastic story about searching out the truth and not just believing the stories that you hear from biased media."

But it won't be "one guy" who will turn a nation or state around, as the "power in the United States of America belongs to the people," said Cameron. "Politics are extremely important, but not the most important."

Cameron also discussed some of the pushback his tour has gotten, including last month, when his story time event for families and children in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was reportedly interrupted by a group of drag queens and LGBTQ activists.

"I think if they would sit and listen to what I'm reading, I'm talking about love," he said. "I'm talking about grace and kindness, and I'm talking about a God who made us and offers forgiveness and transformation. With the transgender movement being all the rage, there is a transformation that actually is positive and helps you understand who you really are.

"It's a transformation of the heart that happens on the inside. You can't transform yourself by cutting up the outside. You need to have a move of the spirit of God in your heart, and that's available to anybody."