Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Bud Light's Downfall No Surprise

It's no surprise that companies like Anheuser-Busch, with its financial problems after the debacle with the Bud Light/Dylan Mulroney promotion, are failing, TV star and author Kirk Cameron said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think that we're gonna see more things like this business, [as] people wake up and begin to realize that they can vote with their dollars," Cameron said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "They can create the world that they want for their children by supporting the projects and the people that are aligned with what they want and what they want their kids to grow up with."

Cameron said he sent a letter to the "Bud Light folks" along with a commercial with Brave Books, who he publishes through, and pointed out that the company has "the same audience as the Bud Light folks, people who love their country. They love their family. They love good American traditional values."

Cameron said he's been touring the country to read to children about faith, hope, and love, but "libraries have been shutting us down" and denying access while allowing drag queen reading events.

"As an actor, I understand the desperate need to understand who you are and why you're here and where you're going, and when I turned my heart to God, I no longer needed to look to an exterior change of my gender or resculpting body parts because God performs a heart surgery that changes you from the inside."

Meanwhile, Cameron said he's looking forward to the nationwide "See You at the Library" event on Aug. 5.

"We have 225 public libraries who have already booked their story hours, with parents reading books of virtue to their kids," he said. "We want to encourage everybody to go to BraveBooks.com and click on the tab, See You at the Library and join us to send a message across the nation that we want to get back to the values that are good for our kids."

