Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Seattle Parents Grateful for 'Right Kind of Values'

Actor and author Kirk Cameron, who continues his cross-country book tour focused on the themes of family, faith and country, told Newsmax on Wednesday that his message has been well received and that invitations from new libraries abound for his public readings.

Cameron told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he was recently in the Pacific Northwest and went to Seattle Public Library, "and we had parents coming out saying 'Thank you for coming to Seattle. So many people overlook us here, they don't think that there are families who love God, love family and love this country and we're so grateful that you're helping us raise our kids with the right kind of values.'"

He said he has been reading a children's book about "biblical wisdom and the fruit of the spirit — love, joy, kindness, gentleness, self-control," with his newest book called "Pride Comes Before the Fall," a book that "teaches kids the value and importance of humility."

When asked about the protests against his appearances that he encounters as he travels the country for his book tour, Cameron said that "I am a man who is teaching children the value of being humble and kind, what's not to love about that?"

He emphasized that "I'm wanting to lift up the virtue of humility in a book for children when they are being bombarded with language that tells them being prideful is a good thing, that couldn't be farthest from the truth."

Cameron stressed that "my call to action is if you want to help turn America around before she goes over the falls ... get off the defense, get on the offense and teach the next generation the values that will lead to their blessing."

