Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Book Tour Controversy 'Exhilarating'

Kirk Cameron has faced controversy surrounding his nationwide book tour, from drag queens and LGBTQ activists interrupting his event last Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to public libraries in New York City refusing his requests to read his illustrated book "As You Grow," to families and children.

The New York Public Library disputes Cameron's claim.

Cameron, who is an actor, author, and Christian activist, told Newsmax on Thursday the controversy is "exhilarating" because "history tells us that revival comes during times of moral decay, spiritual apathy, and economic collapse."

"I think we're due for one any day now, and that tells me that this cultural setback just might be the divine setup for a spiritual comeback led by the family of faith," Cameron told "American Agenda." "I'm meeting with them in the thousands on this book tour."

Cameron was in New York on Thursday as part of his 14-city "Freedom Island Tour," named for the series of illustrated children's books published by Brave Books, a conservative publisher. But because no public library in the city would allow him time to read "As You Grow," he is moving his event to Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan at noon Friday.

"I want to come here," the "Growing Pains" star said. "I've been fortunate enough to talk and engage with 3 million people on Facebook. And my No. 1 group of engaged followers is here in New York City.

"But all of the library system has said no to this sweet and beautifully illustrated children's book called 'As You Grow,' about love, kindness, joy, patience, and self-control."

The New York Public Library responded to Cameron's allegations with the following statement: "Representatives from Mr. Cameron's team at Brave Books reached out to several New York Public Library branches to rent space for a reading event on Friday, March 31. We responded and let them know what was available. They chose a location at one of our Bronx branches and asked us how much it cost. We responded with the price on Monday, and have been holding the space in anticipation. But that was the last we heard from Brave. To say that we 'said no' to his event is untrue. It's unfortunate that Mr. Cameron is spreading false claims while promoting a book he says is about 'love, kindness, joy [and] patience."

Cameron said his event at Bryant Park will be open to everyone, including those who disagree with him.

"We invite everybody to come. And we're going to have a time of celebrating love for God, love for our families, and love for our country," he said.

"People who would like to protest, I would like to know which value they're protesting. Love, kindness, joy? And if that's what they're protesting, well, I appreciate them clarifying for us what their mission is all about. Ours is about bringing the nation back and healing America from the inside out."

Cameron said he is grateful to Brave Books for "publishing stories with pro-God, pro-America values, so that parents can invest in their children and develop fearless faith, moral integrity. That's what we desperately need."

