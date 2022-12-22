Ukraine's Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Country 'Bursting With Pride' for Zelenskyy

Ukrainians are "bursting with pride" for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the unity shown during his quick visit to the United States and the bipartisan support received in his speech to Congress, Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik said on Newsmax Thursday.

"It is critical for us, and it's so important not only as a factual thing but also as a symbol, as something that we desperately need right now before the holidays," Rudik said in an interview with Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "We are spending the holidays here without electricity and with very sporadic heat and sporadic running water, and it is so important right now that we know that there is hope."

It's also a "sign" to the nation's allies that Ukraine can and will receive sophisticated weapons such as the U.S. Patriot missile system to defend itself, and that President Joe Biden has said that no matter how long it takes, "the American nation will remain with Ukraine and will continue its support," said Rudik.

Before Wednesday's speech, she added, people were asking about "Ukraine fatigue," but now, "the whole world is talking about President Zelenskyy's visit and no one talks about the fatigue."

Further, Ukrainians have believed they will defeat Russia, and now, "the American nation has looked our president in the eye and also started believing it is possible to win the war, and that we will win the war, and that the fight that we are putting up is the fight for the future of the future generations who will be living in Democratic countries," said Rudik. "This is critically important, and Zelenskyy was addressing that."

The Ukrainian president, during his speech, compared Ukraine's struggles with historic battles such as the Battle of the Bulge, and Kirik said it is "natural" to find such connections.

"I have been traveling to 32 countries all over the world, talking about Ukraine and getting more and more support, and I can tell you it's not only Russia who is fighting the war right now," said Rudik. "There are so many other countries where tyrants are watching how the Democratic world is responding, and they are looking for this, like small signs of weakness so they can justify going ahead and starting a war in their countries."

But democracies are "standing up as one" in support of Ukraine and its fight, "because we do realize that this is the fight for our mutual future," said Rudik.

