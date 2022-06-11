Ukrainian MP Rudik to Newsmax: West's Approach to War Isn't Unified

Ukraine knows it can defeat Russia if it gets "enough of the supplies, enough of the weapons, enough of everything, but that will take more of a unified effort from the West," Ukrainian Member of Parliament Kira Rudik said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The morale is still very high," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"We just started receiving the weapons that were promised to us at the very beginning of the war. We do need more weapons."

However, while Ukraine has joined together, other countries do not seem to have a unified plan when it comes to the war, she said.

"We have a definite plan," Rudik said.

"Our plan is to fight and to ask for more and more support. But when we are talking about democratic countries, I do not see a unified plan that these countries would have. We all know that we have to defeat Russia. I do not see how the free world would operate if Russia, God forbid, wins this war or will be able to get away with all the atrocities and crimes that they committed. We need to be ready for this united push, and this push consists of the weapons that we need, and we need them fast. Not in three months or in six months, but we need it right now."

Further sanctions are also needed against Russia, as well as for other nations to cut their ties with Moscow, said Rudik.

"We need to cut the $1 billion a day that the European countries are paying to Russia," said Rudik. "We need to make sure that all the businesses that have in mind working or renewing work with Russia will not be able to do that by legislation, by political risks, and by reputational risks."

The only way to defeat Russia, she added, is "through unified effort" and that includes with all the world's democratic countries taking their part.

"Our plan is to fight," Rudik said. "What we need from the West is the unified support."

Meanwhile, Europe's heads of state and government are expected to consider Ukraine's bid for European Union candidate status by the end of June, after the European Parliament passed a resolution in favor of making Ukraine a membership candidate, and Rudik said the approval will be a "huge boost to the morale" for her country.

That will mean that "all our sacrifices were not for nothing," she said. "We are actually going to the future that we put for ourselves, and now if the future is in Europe, bravo!"

Rudik also commented on a petition that is now circulating that would allow men to leave Ukraine, saying that even with that request, "90% of Ukrainian men are staying and fighting."

"There are specific professions, such as sailors or truck drivers that would need to have permission to go out and they do not have this permission right now in the Ukrainian parliament," said Rudik. "We are working on the rules [to] allow man who definitely need to get out and then come back and to do so without having like, you know any holes that people with bad intentions would be able to use."

At the same time, the petition would make it easier for people who need to leave to continue doing their jobs, she said.

"If you can fight, you fight," said Rudik. "If you cannot fight you make money for your country because we do need it."

