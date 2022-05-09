Ukraine MP Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Worry About What Putin Didn't Say

People should be as concerned by what Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't say in his Victory Day speech Monday as they are with what he did say, Ukraine Member of Parliament Kira Rudik told Newsmax.

"It was a bizarre speech, and thank God that there was nothing in there about some global war or another statement of what he would come and conquer," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Monday. "He never said that he would invade Ukraine, but he did. He never said that he would take Crimea and our Eastern regions, but he did. So right now we have to be aware we have to be concerned, and we have to continue pushing."

Meanwhile, several big names were in Ukraine this weekend, and Rudik said such visits are important to show that the "democratic world is united" behind her country and that there is "no fatigue of the war."

First lady Jill Biden met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Sunday in a surprise visit, entering the country through Slovakia. Zelenska had not appeared in public since Russia invaded her country Feb. 24.

In addition, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine over the weekend. Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to the country.

"This support, it is from all over the world," Rudik said. "You have seen leaders and, um, movie stars and musicians from all over the world coming and saying we are with Ukraine. This is incredible, and important, for Ukrainians, but for the rest of the world as well."

She added that there are many countries still on the fence about buying Russian oil and gas, so it is important that they see major powers are supporting Ukraine, but still, she stressed that "I need the United States to acknowledge that Russia is a country sponsor of terrorism."

Rudik also talked about the lack of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and said at this time there is "no particular point" in talking with Russia without security guarantees to get refugees out of Ukraine.



"The only reason for having those peace talks was to get our refugees out and to get our students out," she added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here