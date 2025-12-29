Ukraine's Rudik to Newsmax: Any Peace Plan Needs Ukrainian Parliament's OK

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Monday that any plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine must ultimately be approved by her fellow parliamentarians, stressing that no agreement can be legitimate without democratic consent.

Speaking to "Newsline," Rudik emphasized the significance of President Donald Trump potentially visiting Ukraine, saying such a trip would have a powerful impact politically and symbolically.

According to Rudik, an in-person visit would let Trump witness the devastation caused by Russia's invasion and hear directly from Ukrainians who have lost their homes, families, and livelihoods.

"Well, of course, having President Trump in Ukraine will be a huge deal first because he will be able to see firsthand what Russia has done to our country," Rudik said.

She added that such a visit would force a confrontation with the reality on the ground rather than relying on what she described as misleading narratives coming from Moscow.

Rudik accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of lying about his intentions to pursue peace, noting that attacks on Ukrainian cities continue during supposed negotiation efforts.

"Every time there is a round of negotiation, Putin keeps attacking our cities, trying to kill as many people as possible," she said, pointing specifically to strikes on critical energy infrastructure.

At the time of her interview, Rudik said conditions in Kyiv remained dire.

Many residents, she explained, have access to electricity for only two or three hours a day, while others are without heat or running water altogether.

These hardships, she argued, directly contradict Putin's claims that he wants to end the war and see Ukraine thrive.

"This is happening at the same time when Putin is telling President Trump that he's ready to end the war and that he wants to see Ukraine prosperous," Rudik said. "So it's obviously a lie."

Rudik also framed the situation as a test of credibility on the global stage, saying the international community is watching how Putin communicates with American leadership.

She believes a visit by Trump could significantly influence opinions within Ukraine's Parliament, particularly when it comes time to vote on any proposed peace agreement.

"Unfortunately, we are right now very far from that point because there is no agreed deal as of right now," she said, underscoring that any resolution must be transparent, credible, and approved through Ukraine's democratic institutions.

