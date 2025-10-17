Ukrainian Lawmaker to Newsmax: Tomahawks Needed to 'Pressure' Putin

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Newsmax on Friday that Ukraine needs U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles to be able to increase "pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rudik told Newsmax's "Newsline" that, "Right now, we think it's time to put pressure on Russia, because there has not been actually pressure on them beforehand."

She said the powerful long-range Tomahawks under discussion could tip the scales. "Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine would be this kind of pressure that is needed right now to move forward, also in a diplomatic way."

Rudik said Ukraine needs the war to end, and her country has been supportive of President Donald Trump's demands. "We have done everything that President Trump asked of us, including the rare minerals deal and agreeing to unconditional ceasefire."

Russia, said Rudik, is hurting, and providing powerful weapons to Ukraine could bring Russia's invasion to a swift halt. "There is nothing that they can do right now. And they keep dragging the discussions along and keep fooling President Trump, which is obviously painful to watch, because we know that he's trying very, very hard to bring the peace closer."

Rudik suggested that instead of Trump meeting again with Putin, he should aim higher. "President Trump showed that you sometimes don't have to talk to one of the sides, but you have to talk to who is behind one of those sides."

She said the better approach would be Trump meeting with China's leader. "This is why I truly believe that there would be a breakthrough, not in the meeting of President Trump and Putin, but of President Trump and Xi Jinping."

Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday. There is much speculation about whether Trump will agree to boost Ukraine's weapons stockpile with the long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Trump has signaled, though, that he was not fully prepared to sell the missiles to Ukraine.

