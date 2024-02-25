Kira Rudik to Newsmax: Ukraine Needs Weapons to Finish the War

Ukraine is still hanging on two years after Russia launched its invasion against it, but Kira Rudik, a Parliament member, told Newsmax Sunday that the key to changing the trajectory of the war lies in ensuring her country has the weapons it needs to defeat Russia.

"We need weapons in the amounts that not only can we defend ourselves, but we can fight back," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "This is why we are watching very closely what's happening in the U.S. Congress; because we believe that the United States, as a leader of the democratic world, will be able to do the right thing and give us those weapons that we desperately need to defend our country, to defend our people, and give our military weapons in their hands so they would not face the enemy empty-handed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, not the higher numbers being claimed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Any number that would have been revealed would be too high for us, because we didn't do anything wrong," said Rudik. "We are a very peaceful country, living in our sovereign state; and we just had an aggressive attack us ... remember, two years ago not too many people believed that we would last a week or so."

Ukraine also needs weapons from the European Union, as well as stronger sanctions that would keep Russia from manufacturing more weapons, Rudik said.

Further, the EU should confiscate Russia's frozen assets that are being stored mostly in European countries, she said.

"In total, it's $500 billion of Russian money that just sits there," Kirik said. "It can be used to help Ukraine win, and that is what we are calling for Europe to do."

