Ukraine Parliament's Rudik to Newsmax: Ukraine Needs United Response

Ukraine is waiting for the world to take a unified stance against Russia's invasion, not scattered measures that come without "somebody who is leading the pack," Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"Who is this person?" she told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Is it Boris Johnson? Is it President [Joe] Biden? Is it somebody else? We do not see it right now, anybody stepping up and saying OK, I will take these steps, and this is obviously disturbing."

Her comments come after British Prime Minister Johnson was seen walking on the streets of Kyiv this weekend with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"What is the democratic world waiting for?" said Rudik. "I can tell you what we are waiting for: We are waiting for some leadership to be shown."

She added that Johnson's visit to Kyiv this past weekend was "really uplifting to the Ukrainian people," but said the measures against Russia must be unified if they are going to work.

Meanwhile, there have been reports coming from a Ukrainian National Guard unit that a drone dropped chemical weapons in Mariupol, and while Rudik said the country's government hasn't confirmed it, she wanted to remind viewers that Biden has said the United States would have a response if that happened.

But still, she said she wants to know why such a distinction should be reached before more is done.

"Why is it different [whether] we are dying and my people are dying from bullets and shelling and Russian forces and them dying of a potential chemical attack?" she asked. "What difference does it make?"

And if there is a package of sanctions to enact, "why not enforce it right now?" said Rudik. "Crimes were committed, so what is the democratic world waiting for?"

She also said that every time Ukraine says it needs unified sanctions and heavy weaponry, "nobody likes the answer … impose the sanctions that would work and give us the heavy weaponry. This is the only way to end this war. Otherwise, it will be an ongoing catastrophe for the whole world."

