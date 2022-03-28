Ukraine Parliament's Kira Rudik to Newsmax: We Need Weapons, Not Motivation

President Joe Biden's speech, including his comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," was "emotionally supportive," but that's not enough to help Ukraine, Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, said Monday on Newsmax.

"When you're at war, you expect to have some practical statements, you know, like the amount of weaponry that will be available, maybe some new sanctions, maybe finally getting the jets that we so desperately need," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There were so many questions raised, like why we are talking about that Putin cannot remain in power without having exactly the plan of how he will not remain in power."

Biden has come under fire about his call to end Putin's reign, and the White House has pulled back on the statement, but Rudik was blunt about the Russian leader.

Rudik said that "all the NATO countries" were "hoping for eight years of war in the east of Ukraine that Putin will die, and he did not. So we cannot hope that he will stop."

However Ukrainians were "very motivated" by Biden's promise that the United States will stand behind their country, said Rudik, adding that still, that's not enough without weapons being received.

"We're losing lives," she said. "We are spilling our blood. This is why we need the plans. We need actions. We need something more than motivational support."

She added that there was more shelling overnight, as negotiations are planned to start again in Turkey Tuesday, but then said she is concerned that the talks will mean more violence for her country.

"We know that every single round of peaceful negotiations with Russia results in more and more Ukrainians being killed because this is how they show power," she said. "This is how they show their position."

For now, the Russians have stepped back from Kyiv, but still, they have destroyed gas and oil storage facilities in central and western Ukraine and hit the city of Lviv on Saturday with multiple attacks "120 kilometers from where Biden was sitting" in Poland, Rudik said.

"It was again Russia's attempt to show, We can have you. We see you, and we will do whatever we want; and that's why we are expecting that there will be more feedback from the United States," she said. "There will be more support, that we will show Putin that he cannot do whatever he wants for the folks at home."

Rudik added that there can be no agreements in this week's talks until there are security guarantees made and that there is "no point" in having Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking directly at this time, as Putin is "not capable to keep his word."

"The fact that all our humanitarian corridors, the evacuation corridors have stopped for the last three days before the talks, that supports my argument," said Rudik. "We need to figure out which countries are able or willing to give the security guarantees for these talks for Putin to keep his word.

"As of right now, none of the terms can be negotiated separately before the security guarantees are established, and first and foremost is the returning to the territories where the war was started."

Unless that happens, "I don't think any negotiations or any terms are possible," Rudik said.

"But we also know, on the other hand, and we know it from the history of the last 30 years, that wherever Putin sends his troops, they never go back from there. They're either killed there or they stay there, remain there forever," she said.

