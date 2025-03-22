Ukrainian MP Rudik to Newsmax: Russian Attack Makes Trump Look Weak

Ukrainian member of parliament Kira Rudik told Newsmax on Saturday that a Russian drone attack on Ukraine immediately after a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump makes the American president look "weak."

"Trump and all the statements by President Trump, we had high hopes that he is the president that will be able to stop the war and to show Putin his place and persuade Putin to stop. But right now, after this call by President Trump and Putin, President Trump is actually looking bad, he is looking weak. And it looks like Putin is fooling the president of the United States," Rudik added.

Late Friday night, Russia launched a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, killing three people and wounding 12, according to officials.

The strike happened despite Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreeing in principle to a partial ceasefire earlier in the week.

Rudik any real movement toward peace negotiations "need to base the security guarantees that are not at the table just yet."

"The baseline for any negotiation is the security guarantees — like, what are the ways how we will make sure that Russia would not attack us again? As of right now, we haven't heard anything stable about these security guarantees, and anything else comes on top of that," she said during an appearance on "American Right Now."

Host Tom Basile asked about the possibility of Ukraine holding a presidential election, to which Rudik said not "until the end of the fighting."

"I can tell you that we will go with the Ukrainian constitution and Ukrainian constitution is forbidding there be any kind of elections during the martial law. We cannot lift the martial law until there is an end of the war, at least the end of the fighting. And we do not see and end to the fighting anywhere in the foreseeable future," she answered.

