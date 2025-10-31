War Dept. Press Secretary to Newsmax: US Will Hunt, Kill Narco-Terrorists

The U.S. military’s renewed campaign against narco-terrorists is dismantling drug-trafficking networks across the Western Hemisphere and ensuring American safety through decisive action, Department of War press secretary Kingsley Wilson told Newsmax on Friday.

"We are sending a message to these cartels that if you traffic deadly drugs that kill Americans at catastrophic numbers, we will network you, we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," Wilson said in an interview on Newsmax's "National Report."

"We now have 61 confirmed kills," she added. "We are proud to continue to keep the homeland and the American people safe from this very dangerous and deadly threat.”

The operation reflects President Donald Trump’s directive to treat major cartels as terrorist organizations, unlocking new authorities for the Department of War to act more aggressively.

“What we have been focused on thus far is that very thing — taking out these boats wherever we find them,” she said. “The president has given us the authority to do that by creating these groups as designated terrorist organizations."

Wilson declined to confirm reports that the U.S. is preparing to target military sites inside Venezuela but said forces remain ready to act if ordered.

“I won’t get ahead of anything that the president may direct or may not direct,” Wilson said. “We as the military always stand ready to execute his direction.”

Wilson likened the cartels to terror groups that pose an existential threat to Americans.

“Think of these groups as the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere,” she said. “They’ve killed more Americans than Al Qaeda through the trafficking of these deadly, deadly drugs, and we want to make sure that we’re dismantling their terror networks and keeping the American people safe.”

Wilson also on Friday clarified reports about the National Guard’s new “quick reaction force,” saying the effort is a continuation of a program that has existed for decades to protect federal assets and personnel.

“This is actually something that has existed for 20 plus years,” she said. "The National Guard has a long history of reaction forces...Now it is essentially being rebranded so everyone meets training requirements and metrics if called upon.”

She said the reorganization demonstrates the military’s focus on protecting homeland security and supporting law-enforcement partners.

“We prepare for every single scenario, every single contingency,” Wilson said. "We want to make sure the American people know they can be kept safe from terrorists and from crime and criminality.”

Wilson said Trump’s strategy, including directives to resume nuclear testing and strengthen defense posture, reflects his belief in peace through strength.

"By reinvesting in what we do here at the Department of War, we are able to project that strength and facilitate peace better across the world," she said.

