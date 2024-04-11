×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kimberly guilfoyle | white house | joe biden | o.j. simpson | condolences | victims | laken riley

Guilfoyle to Newsmax: WH Honored OJ, Ignored Victims

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:23 PM EDT

Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble, during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, criticized the White House for expressing condolences for O.J. Simpson's family and friends but "never making any mention of the victims."

Simpson, who died Wednesday at the age of 76, was charged with and acquitted of the 1994 stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims in this case," Guilfoyle said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"You know, you saw the White House today under [President Joe] Biden — his press secretary — talk about O.J. Simpson, honoring him, never making any mention of the victims. And, by the way, say her name: Laken Riley," she said.

"Look at the juxtaposition," she added. "They never brought up this poor girl who was murdered; and you just see them glorifying someone who committed a heinous homicide, a double homicide. And, you know, they can't even honor a young woman that was, you know, brutally murdered."

The New York Post reported White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's comments regarding Simpson's death.

"Our thoughts are with his families during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones," Jean-Pierre said during her regular briefing. "And I'll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so, we're going to respect that. And I'll just leave it there."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle, during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, criticized the White House for expressing condolences for O.J. Simpson's family and friends but "never making any mention of the victims."
kimberly guilfoyle, white house, joe biden, o.j. simpson, condolences, victims, laken riley
294
2024-23-11
Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved