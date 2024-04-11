Guilfoyle to Newsmax: WH Honored OJ, Ignored Victims

Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble, during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, criticized the White House for expressing condolences for O.J. Simpson's family and friends but "never making any mention of the victims."

Simpson, who died Wednesday at the age of 76, was charged with and acquitted of the 1994 stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims in this case," Guilfoyle said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"You know, you saw the White House today under [President Joe] Biden — his press secretary — talk about O.J. Simpson, honoring him, never making any mention of the victims. And, by the way, say her name: Laken Riley," she said.

"Look at the juxtaposition," she added. "They never brought up this poor girl who was murdered; and you just see them glorifying someone who committed a heinous homicide, a double homicide. And, you know, they can't even honor a young woman that was, you know, brutally murdered."

The New York Post reported White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's comments regarding Simpson's death.

"Our thoughts are with his families during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones," Jean-Pierre said during her regular briefing. "And I'll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so, we're going to respect that. And I'll just leave it there."

