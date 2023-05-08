Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: How Can Fox News Be So Out of Touch?

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and adviser to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Newsmax on Monday the firing of Tucker Carlson shows how out of touch the cable network is with its audience.

“Tucker really resonated whether you are a liberal Democrat, independent, conservative because he was a truth-seeker, and he was somebody that went out there every single night,” Guilfoyle told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “He talked about the stories that other people were afraid to report on.”

Axios reported Sunday that Carlson is planning to "torch" Fox News to free himself from a contract that blocks him from working at other networks — or to even create his own independent show. His contract reportedly runs through January 2025, past the next presidential election.

“I think it's very unfortunate,” Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., said of the Axios report. “How can a big corporate media [company] like Fox News be so out of touch with the American people?”

Since Carlson’s firing on April 24, there have been leaked video footage and text messages attempting to damage Carlson’s reputation. Fox News has said they didn’t come from anyone at the network. Its parent company, Fox Corp., sent a cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters for America over its publication of leaked video footage showing Carlson making crude and offensive comments off the air.

“They can say that they have [had] nothing to do with it,” Guilfoyle said. “But there's people inside there that are clearly going out of their way to hurt and ruin Tucker Carlson's reputation.

“I worked with Tucker. I found him very professional, fun and smart. I've known him for over a decade, and it was just a big loss for Fox News, and I don't think the American people like what's happening to him.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!