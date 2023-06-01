×
Tags: kimberly guilfoyle | trump | 2024 | election

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: No Time to Bet on Rookie for '24 GOP Nod

Thursday, 01 June 2023 03:21 PM EDT

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is not suited for rookies because too much will be at stake in the general election, Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Thursday.

Guilfoyle told "John Bachman Now" that is why former President Donald Trump is a perfect fit for the nomination.

"This isn't the time to roll the dice or bet on a rookie," said Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Trump's son Don Jr. "There's too much at stake here, and we also don't need someone that is so influenced by big donors or political consultants. The stakes are too high."

Polls have consistently shown Trump well ahead of his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday showed in a head-to-head matchup with DeSantis for the GOP nomination, 56% favored Trump and 35% backed DeSantis. In February, 53% favored DeSantis and 40% favored Trump. In March, Trump had a narrow (47%-46%) lead.

"There is no doubt in my mind, just giving you my honest opinion, that he is going to be the nominee. And that's how it should be, because he is the most qualified and capable person to be able to undo and right all the wrongs that the Biden administration has just really destroyed this country with," Guilfoyle said. "He knows how to get it done on Day 1.

"There's not going to be any training wheels. There's not going to be any internship for the presidency to figure out how to get it done. The stakes are too high, and that's what the American people see. They really believe that he's the one that's going to be able to beat Joe Biden head to head — or whoever ends up as the nominee for the Democrats."

Thursday, 01 June 2023 03:21 PM
