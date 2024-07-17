WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kimberly guilfoyle | rnc | trump | biden

Kimberly Guilfoyle: God Put 'Armor of Protection' on Trump

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 11:07 PM EDT

Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle told the crowd at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Wednesday that "God has put an armor of protection on Donald Trump."

The host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble said she "has spent the last several days in prayer," following the assassination attempt on the former president.

The upcoming election is not about Republicans or Democrats any longer, she continued.

"This is a choice between safety or chaos, wealth or poverty, national sovereignty or open borders. This election is a choice between [President] Joe Biden's vision for American weakness and Donald Trump's vision of American greatness. Donald Trump will once again make our country strong, safe, and prosperous.

"He will make America feared by our adversaries and respected by our friends. And most importantly, he will always put America first," Guilfoyle said.

"Americans are drowning in inflation. Insanity spreads like a cancer in our schools. We are closer to World War Three than any time in my life. And we are facing an unprecedented invasion of millions of illegal aliens across our southern border.

"We will restore an era of national pride where freedom of speech is respected and cancel culture is ended; where high school girls only compete with other girls, not biological men; where struggling cities never put criminal illegal aliens above our heroic veterans and brave law enforcement; where our streets are not ruled by gangs and rioters, but governed by law and order," she said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


