Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Georgia Indictment 'a Sham'

Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday that the most recent indictment of former President Donald Trump is "a sham" and wondered if he will get "a biased jury" in Georgia.

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and a member of the pro-Trump super PAC America First Policies, claimed on "Newsline" that "if you look at this indictment, you try to take it apart. It's a sham, they say, apparently, advocating for signature verification … to make sure that these are, legal, lawful, valid votes, one vote per person. That should be a bipartisan issue, but these are all crimes, according to [Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis."

Guilfoyle added that "one of the acts as well that is listed in the indictment is literally a tweet from Donald Trump about how the Georgia hearings were on television. How is that in any way a criminal activity? But according to Fani Willis, it is. Every call, every speech, every tweet appears as a criminal step in the conspiracy.

"But who knows what a biased jury pool in Georgia and Fulton County is going to do? I hope that they actually dismiss this outright because … there's no substance to it. There was no tampering with the election or trying to press electors or anything like that."