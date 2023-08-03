×
Tags: kimberly guilfoyle | indictment | jury | donald trump | polls | election day

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Real Jury Is Election Day

By    |   Thursday, 03 August 2023 09:26 PM EDT

Kimberly Guilfoyle, an adviser to Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, told Newsmax that the actual jury for the former president's indictments will be in force on Election Day next year.

Appearing Thursday on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Guilfoyle slammed the location of Trump's latest slate of charges, arguing that Washington, D.C., was an unfair environment for a judge and jury in his case.

"The bottom line is, Donald Trump, even if they went forward and actually convicted him of any of this, it will go up on appeal," Guilfoyle noted. However, she also acknowledged that the initial trial could go south.

Guilfoyle overviewed the lay of the land for Trump in D.C. The "out of control" office of Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, "far-left" District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, and a "Trump-hating jury of wackos."

"But ultimately, he will be able to prevail in this," Guilfoyle contended. "I do believe that, and I do think it's going to come down to Nov. 7[, 2024], because, essentially, that's the real jury of his peers that will decide."

The onetime adviser believes leaving it up to the election is a good gamble for Trump, highlighting polls that have shown him gaining ground in the primary and general in the wake of past indictments.

In June, a Morning Consult survey conducted after Trump's first indictment by Smith's office for harboring sensitive files at his Mar-a-Lago property showed the former president gaining in the GOP primaries.

"Nearly 3 in 5 potential Republican primary (59%) voters back Trump for the party's 2024 presidential nomination, up from 55% last week before news of his indictment on charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House," the poll's researchers said at the time.

