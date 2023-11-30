Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Elon Musk Bends the 'Knee to No One'

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, told Newsmax on Thursday that Elon Musk bends the "knee to no one."

Guilfoyle joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to share her insights on Musk's unapologetic stand against advertisers leaving his platform, noting that he bends the "knee to no one."

Musk's message to departing advertisers, "If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money go [expletive] yourself," has ignited debate on the responsibilities of social media platforms in curbing disinformation and hate content.

His interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit addressed growing criticism of X, and he acknowledged the platform's struggle with disinformation and hate content. The controversy reached a tipping point recently, leading to a mass exodus of advertisers amid escalating tensions related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Guilfoyle applauded Musk, emphasizing the importance of influential figures standing up against coercion and silencing.

"When you are in a position like Elon Musk, I think it's even more incumbent upon you to ... stand up and to fight back," she said.

Guilfoyle said Musk's actions have a broader impact, directly affecting the lives of hardworking Americans who seek to have their voices heard without fear of "suppression."

Guilfoyle also shared her perspective on what she called the left's agenda, which she claimed revolves around "silencing" political opposition. Guilfoyle said Musk's resistance to "suppression" aligns with the broader struggle against the encroachment of "wokeness," which she described as a "mind virus" poisoning societal values.

"I applaud him for it," she said. "I thought it was a very good moment and an important one ... that we need to see."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com