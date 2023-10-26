Guilfoyle to Newsmax: 'Smart Money' Entirely Behind Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, told Newsmax on Thursday night that the big Republican donors are "coming in droves" to support Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Guilfoyle was reacting to a story earlier Thursday about how several major mega-donors are back behind Trump after supporting potential alternatives early on in the primary season.

"All of those big donors are coming in droves to him," Guilfoyle told Schmitt, pointing out two major Trump fundraisers over the next two days, starting Thursday night at Mar-a-Lago.

"The cash is flowing in," she said. "So the American people out there should follow the money because the smart money and the base is entirely behind President Trump."

Trump has raised $24.5 million from July through September, far outpacing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' $11.2 million. Further, Trump has $36 million in cash on hand, according to his campaign.

"This is really actually just yet another bit of, a triumphant piece of momentum for his campaign," Guilfoyle said. "And this is despite the fact they're trying to sideline him with this ridiculous trial in New York and this $10,000 violation for an alleged fine for the gag order.

"But he's undeterred and he is really just marching towards victory. No one's going to be able to catch him at this point," she added. "And hopefully, that's a good thing that independents and disaffected Democrats who are tired of Joe Biden and the abysmal failure of his administration want a winner. They want someone that they know can get the job done. Trump did it before; he will do it again.

"And one thing is for certain amid the chaos and terror that's happening in the world right now, we need a strong leader back in that knows what he's doing."

