Guilfoyle to Newsmax: N.Y. Fraud Prosecution Helps Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, told Newsmax Wednesday that the recent summary judgment issued in the New York fraud case against former President Donald Trump is only helping him in the polls with independents.

"People are really sick of it," Guilfoyle said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." “I'll tell you something: It's actually to Trump's benefit because independents are looking at this and saying [they] see this plethora of evidence of corruption about the Biden family, and all of this getting released and then they see what's going on [with] this corrupt legal attack against Donald Trump, his family, his sons, his business.

"They're trying to destroy them generationally, but the truth is going to come out about all of it. This is just very sad. No trial and no jury. Just a far-left judge ... just carried out the Democrats' dirty work, and that's what they did. They're the bagman for the Democrats."

Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday issued an order granting partial summary judgment in the $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, ruling that Trump defrauded banks and insurers for years as he built the Trump Organization. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Guilfoyle said that what "went down yesterday with the New York attorney general in this relentless witch hunt" is "just disgusting."

"There's no fraud," she said. "Donald Trump took out loans. He paid them. He paid them back with interest. These are big banks with big lawyers. There was no crime. There was no victim. Nobody got hurt.

"But it's Letitia James, who campaigned just voraciously with a sadistic appetite to go after Donald Trump, and then you have this corrupt judge doing her bidding as well, working in tandem and then going in excess of what the AG even requested.

"But the American people know if it can happen to him, it can happen to them," she continued. "He's the only one standing in the way. It's going to go up to an appellate court. This will not stand. This is a very dangerous precedent in this country. They're looking to cripple a family, steal property, destroy generations. That's what they're looking at doing right now; make no mistake about it."

When asked how independents can vote for President Joe Biden, given the differing treatment Biden and Trump have received over potential mishandling of classified documents, Guilfoyle said, "They can't, because independents are actually saying this is enough.

"It's actually only helping Donald Trump. And, no offense, Do we have to go through this?" she asked. "Do we have to actually go through this for people to wake up?

"Listen, they've got Joe Biden on, like, slip-and-fall suicide watch and one more fall from this looney toon, this clown of a president, and it's over. That's what they're worried about.

"Now he's got to dress up in weird outfits like [Sen. John] Fetterman so he doesn't slip. He's got to wear tennis shoes or whatever. They're going to put him in a scooter next."

