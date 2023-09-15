Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Dems Know They Need a New Nominee

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show," said Friday on Newsmax that Democrats are scrambling to replace President Joe Biden as their 2024 nominee.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump and fiancée of his son, Donald Trump Jr., said Democrats behind the scenes are freaking out about Biden's prospects.

"They see the polling. They know they're going to have to swap this team out," Guilfoyle said of surveys showing low approvals for Biden, as well as Trump's leading him in a hypothetical rematch.

"This is not a team that's going to win or get it across the finish line against President Trump," she added.

However, Guilfoyle noted that a significant problem for Democrats is that the only person they can probably turn to ahead of the Oct. 16 deadline, Vice President Kamala Harris, is liked even less than Biden.

"They really don't want her," Guilfoyle said. "So I think they're trying to get him over the finish line of his 'presidency' and substitute someone in like a [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom or a [former first lady] Michelle Obama or tag them together."

"I don't think Gavin Newsom would mind it. But nevertheless, he's being a team player and warming the bench seat until sleepy Joe has to go for an eternal nap and just retire and step off the plate," she said.

Her comments arrive as Trump took the lead Tuesday against Biden in a RealClearPolitics average of head-to-head potential general election polls. He is currently up half a percentage point, 45% to 44.5%.

Meanwhile, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough revealed earlier this week that every Democrat he talks to privately believes Biden is "too old to run" for reelection.

"When I say every discussion, I don't mean 99% of the discussions," Scarborough said. "Every discussion."

