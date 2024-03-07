Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Biden No Match for Trump in Debate

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble, told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden wants no part of a presidential debate with presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to the Biden campaign's tepid reply to Donald Trump throwing out the challenge for a debate.

The former president on Truth Social on Wednesday challenged Biden to a debate "anytime, anywhere, anyplace." In response, the White House said to ask the campaign; Biden's campaign said don't ask, in essence.

"Biden is gonna hide just like he did in his basement during the last election," Guilfoyle said. "He's going to try to avoid and stay away because he does not want to get on that stage with Donald Trump.

"He is no match for him whatsoever. And the American people would see in real time the juxtaposition between a strong, smart, and focused leader that is cognitively sharp as ever and one that we should feel sorry for and really visit in a rest home while he eats his tapioca pudding."

Biden and Trump had two debates in 2020. A third was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

