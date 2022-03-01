Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: 'We Can't Be Strong Abroad, If We're Weak at Home'

Bringing the United States back to the Obama doctrine of leading from behind has put the country back in the late '70s, Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the official GOP response Tuesday to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

"Instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late '70s and early '80s: When runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map," Reynolds said in prepared remarks.

Reynolds, who denounced Biden's rising inflation, first started with a rebuke of permitting Russia's Vladimir Putin to move in on Ukraine.

"We shouldn't ignore what happened in the run up to Putin's invasion: Waiving sanctions on Russian pipelines while eliminating oil production here at home; focusing on political correctness rather than military readiness; reacting to world events instead of driving them," Reynolds continued. "Weakness on the world stage has a cost, and the president's approach to foreign policy has consistently been too little too late.

"It's time for America to once again project confidence. It's time to be decisive. It's time to lead. But we can't project strength abroad if we're weak at home."

Reynolds said the greatness of the country "lies in our people, not our government," hailing Republicans for leading from the front, instead of from behind.

"Republicans may not have the White House, but we're doing what we can to fill the leadership vacuum, and on the issues that are affecting Americans, Republicans are leading," Reynolds said. "We're standing up for parents and kids. We're standing up for life. We're keeping our communities safe and thinking those in uniform.

"We're fighting to restore America's energy independence, and that includes bio fuels, we're getting people back to work, not paying them to stay home. Most of all, we're respecting your freedom."