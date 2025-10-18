Kim Klacik to Newsmax: Feds Likely Have 'Slam Dunk' Case Against Bolton

Federal prosecutors likely have a strong case against former national security adviser John Bolton, who was indicted this week by a grand jury in Maryland on charges of mishandling classified information, political commentator Kim Klacik told Newsmax on Saturday.

"When the feds bring charges against you, especially a federal indictment like this with a grand jury, they usually most likely have a slam dunk case," Klacik said on Week Up America Weekend.

"I know a lot of this is surrounding the book that John Bolton wrote," she added.

"It’s probably pretty clear whether or not he mishandled classified information," said Klacik.

"If that classified information has been published, I would think they have a pretty solid case here. But of course, he’ll have his day in court just like anybody else," Klacik added.

Turning to the ongoing government shutdown, Klacik said House Speaker Mike Johnson is right to blame Democrats, and said that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing growing internal pressure from his party’s progressive wing.

"This has already passed the House and now it’s up to the Senate," Klacik said.

She added that Schumer is trying hard to hang on to his seat and his career because he's getting pushback from progressives, so "all they can really do right now is filibuster."

However, Klacik said, most Americans recognize the Democrats' role in prolonging the shutdown, as they are "doing a horrible job at messaging."

"They’re the reason for the shutdown," she said. "They tried to blame President Trump and the Republican Party, but it’s just not going through."

