Kim Guilfoyle to Newsmax: N.Y. AG 'Not Tough' Nor 'Smart Enough to Beat Us'

New York Attorney General Letitia James is struggling in the polls and needing to fulfill her campaign promise to sue former President Donald Trump, so she is willing get behind the wheel of justice and crash it into the wall, Kim Guilfoyle tells Newsmax.

"When all is said and done, and all the facts come out in this, people will really truly see what they already believed and knew in their heart: That she is somebody who was unhinged, out of control behind the wheel of justice and crashing it into a wall," Guilfoyle, the fiancee of eldest son Donald Trump Jr., told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

James announced a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, his family, and his businesses, fulfilling her publicly stated campaign promises to find ways to sue Trump every day she came into her office.

"She should actually prosecute herself, because she's nothing but a stalker of Donald Trump," Guilfoyle, a former California prosecutor, told host Rob Schmitt. "That's the only thing she seems to be good at. She's not good at her job. She lacks ethics, she lacks morals, and it's just a shame because the state of New York deserves better than the person that we're seeing on the screen. Look at all the video, all the quotes, everything that she said.

"She has such a bloodlust and a thirst to go after President Trump."

This latest election meddling and weaponization of justice against Democrats' political opposition is going to end like all of the others, according to Guilfoyle: a failure.

"But once again, just like all the other fake investigations, Mueller and Russia, Russia, Russia and Jan. 6, the president will be vindicated," Guilfoyle continued. "But what kind of person does this and goes after the president's children as well? But I tell you something, she's not tough enough, and she's not smart enough to beat us. Count on that."

James will not only fail to get Trump, as she promised in his campaign, but she will also ultimately doom the Democratic Party, according to Guilfoyle.

"It's nothing but a witch chant, this political persecution; she hurts her party; she hurts the office of attorney general and all the good prosecutors that are out there are actually seeking justice and basing cases on facts and evidence," Guilfoyle said. "This is going to have a boomerang, vicious effect on the Democratic Party, and if they are actually are honest with themselves, they'll see they are not being served in any way by this individual representing them and going after the president, having no evidence or facts to support it whatsoever.

"She should be thrown out of the office, investigated, and lose her license to practice law."

