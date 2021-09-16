Rep. Kevin McCarthy to Newsmax: China 'Wins in This Tax Bill'

President Joe Biden, under pressure from progressive Democrats, says he is for working-class Americans, but the tax-and-spend bills and $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill are really just a big victory for China, said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Newsmax.

"You know who wins in this tax bill? China," McCarthy told Thursday's "Spicer & Co." "The global minimum tax is going to make companies in America leave America because it's a tax advantage to be somewhere else."

Also, the Democrats' long-sought "redistribution of wealth" plan to "tax the rich" — as the backside of the dress Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wore to the Met Gala this week read — is picking winners Democrats "like" in the economy.

"Then there's this wokeism of this tax bill. It's redistribution of wealth," McCarthy told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. Biden, he said, ''punishes the businesses that he dislikes to move it to someplace that he does. So, if you are creator of energy — that you make America energy-independent — he punishes you.

"But if you make $800,000, he gives you a reward for buying a Tesla and sending your child to Yale. This isn't about real working Americans."

