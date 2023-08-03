×
Kevin Stitt to Newsmax: Dems 'Refusing to Secure Our Borders'

By    |   Thursday, 03 August 2023 11:21 AM EDT

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Newsmax on Thursday that his decision to send about 50 National Guard members to the southern border was necessary because Democrats are "refusing to secure our borders."

"We have to know who's coming into our country. And when [Texas] Gov. [Greg] Abbott asked for the help of other governors, 13 Republican governors stepped up to help him," Stitt said on "National Report."

Stitt added: "It's just the abdication of duty from our president of the United States, from the other side, that is just refusing to secure our borders. It makes no sense to us in Oklahoma, so we're happy to support that. Oklahomans are with me on that."

Stitt later said that only Republican-led states sent National Guard troops to the border.

"I just think everything has turned political. … It's really disappointing, and I think the American people are frustrated with it," he said.

"Border security should not be a political issue. It's like federal law: You cannot enter our country except through the ports of … entry. There's, I think, 29 points of entry along the Texas border. 

"All we're doing is keeping people from entering our country illegally. Why that's controversial is beyond me. It's beyond most Americans. It's nonsensical."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 03 August 2023 11:21 AM
