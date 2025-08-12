WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kevin stitt | national governors association | american dream | oklahoma

Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Everything Possible in America

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 12:44 PM EDT

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt told Newsmax that his mission as the new chair of the National Governors Association is telling the story of the American dream and reminding people that "everything is possible in America."

"Just leading with some common sense and some conservative values, and what I talk about is reigniting the American dream," he said Tuesday on "National Report."

Stitt said the story of opportunities in the U.S. is too often forgotten.

"No matter where you come from, the idea that we want you to have a better life than your parents did," he said.

Stitt said to some it sounds old-fashioned, but he knows what living in America can mean.

"You're only limited by your imagination, and everything is possible in America," he said. "People want to come to our country because it's the land of opportunity."

Stitt credits the foundations of conservatism with making that possible.

"Basically, that's because of our free market, limited government policies, where your [success is] not determined by who you're born to, or a class system like is so prevalent in other countries," he said. "You can go work hard and achieve your American dream."

Stitt's message to all U.S. governors is that his message of "reigniting the American dream" is an invitation "to step out of partisan corners and into a shared vision."

The National Governors Association's Center for Best Practices offers all governors a chance to get involved with multistate pilot programs and development forums on topics ranging from K-12 education to workforce development and economic policy.

