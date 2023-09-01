Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: New Book Helps Boys Become Men

Actor and producer Kevin Sorbo, who wrote a new children's book, "The Test of Lionhood," said Friday on Newsmax that it's designed to teach young boys how to grow up to be men.

"I stand here to wake up the lions in America because sheep are going to be sheep," Sorbo said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I'm a father of three. My father was very strong and very influential on the way I look at the world."

The book, offered through the publisher Brave Books, is a tale about a young lion cub named Lucas who is forced to save the life of one of his sisters, said Sorbo.

"He's out in the woods with his two young sisters and one gets cut by a very poisonous plant," said Sorbo. "The only way to save her life is to get a flower at the top of this mountain, so he's got to get past all his worries and concerns and fears and all the blockades that life throws at all of us to save his sister's life."

The book, he added, deals with "just letting boys be boys."

"I don't know what we're doing in the world right now," Sorbo said. "We're trying to tell kids they can be anything they want, and when they're 9 years old letting them decide what they want to do with their lives before they become actual adults."

Sorbo, star of "Hercules," told Newsmax that he's fighting to "make Hollywood manly again."

"I love what actors like Taylor Kitsch and Mark Wahlberg are doing," Sorbo said. "They're sick of the woke world just like I am, and they're out there fighting."

And that is good because "if you eliminate the patriarchy, you're eliminating the family and the human race," Sorbo added.

"The Bible teaches all of us to honor our fathers," he said. "If you look at what Hollywood's been doing with family sitcoms over the decades, the dad's always kind of chunky and fat and out of shape, but mom's a babe. Then they've got two teenage kids [who] make fun of dad.

"So these kids are growing up learning that the father's place in the family unit isn't that important when in reality it's very important."

Sorbo also spoke out about transgender athletes competing in women's sports.

"It is not complicated whatsoever," he said. "Boys are boys and girls are girls."

Further, he said parents of girls who end up competing against biological males in sports should pull their daughters out and have competitions "at some other place or some track and field at some other place."

"This is crazy that we're allowing this to happen in the world," Sorbo said. "I'm a live-and-let-live kind of guy. I have done many movies. Every set I've been on, I've worked with lesbians, worked with gay men. You're not going to find one that says he was a horrible person to work with because I live and let live."

But still, Sorbo said, "I want boys to become strong men who lead their families and communities. This takes nothing away from women's equality … women just have a different role in the family, and I think you need both a man and a woman raising a family."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!