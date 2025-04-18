Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: Democrats 'Love to Coddle the Wicked'

Actor Kevin Sorbo told Newsmax on Friday that the Democratic Party loves "to coddle the wicked."

On Thursday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., flew to El Salvador to make multiple pleas and press appearances with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man deported from the U.S. that the Trump administration insists is an illegal alien MS-13 gang member and has a history of spousal abuse.

Van Hollen's meeting with Abrego Garcia was juxtaposed with President Donald Trump's meeting with Patty Morin, whose daughter Rachel was slain at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

"They want to make the victims the ones that are the bad people. It's really incredible to me to see this over and over and over again," Sorbo said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Look, the Democrat Party loves their murder. It's displayed, you know, quite well in the fact that they still want abortion."

"They still want to kill babies in the womb. They love their child sacrifice," he said.

"This is where they live. This is where they pretend to be the party of love. And, you know, but they're the party of hate — the party of evil."

It's amazing that Democrats keep getting elected, Sorbo said, and Van Hollen's trip to El Salvador just puts the spotlight on their values.

"When Trump had his talk, Congress sat on their hands doing nothing, when, you know, they should have been clapping for so many things that Trump is doing. And I'm glad that he pointed out that he could cure cancer and they still wouldn't like him for that," he said.

"These people just have so much insanity on them. It blows my mind that how bad does it have to get for you liberals to start voting with some common sense?"

