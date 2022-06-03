Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: Finding Success as Christian Away From Hollywood

Actor, producer, and director Kevin Sorbo, who experienced being "blacklisted" for openly professing his Christian faith in Hollywood, told Newsmax Friday that even though "Hollywood gave me the boot," he's finding success in making the kind of productions he believes in.

"The last 10-11 years, we've been doing our own movies," Sorbo told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"I've got four new ones coming out this year, and one of them happens to be the Ronald Reagan movie. I'm in that movie, with Dennis Quaid as Reagan. I play his pastor."

Sorbo said his company, Sorbo Studios, also has other movies coming out, including one this fall with John Ratzenberger and Lou Gossett Jr.

"I've had a number of actors come up to me that I worked with and say, We appreciate your voice, and I go, 'Why don't you have a voice too? I mean, if you believe the same way I believe, what's the problem?'"

But being a Christian and a conservative is sometimes regarded as a "negative thing," not only in Hollywood but anywhere in the world, said Sorbo, adding that is "just weird to me."

"I'm going to keep fighting the good fight and doing the movies that I'm going to do,' Sorbo said. "I'm going to make movies that have love, hope, laughter, redemption, faith. I want movies that move people and make them think about things. I like wild movies too, but I like to do the movies that I want to do."

Meanwhile, Sorbo said he thinks the nation's Founding Fathers are "spinning in their graves right now" considering what has been going on with people in office.

"We have got to make sure that we have honest voting," said Sorbo. "I think voter fraud has been around forever. It's just getting really out of hand right now. And once again, I'll argue with anybody that's saying that having to show an ID to vote is racist. I've never understood that at all. It's crazy. It's crazy.

"What's going on in this world right now? But you know the world culture is out there and they believe in marxism and communism. And I believe in what made America great and that's the individual, not Big Government."

Sorbo and his wife have gotten out of Hollywood and live in Florida, and he said he is happy there and has played golf with former President Donald Trump a few times and has visited Mar-a-Lago.

"It's been a great move for me to meet people that are positive and want to make America great again," said Sorbo.

