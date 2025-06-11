Heritage's Roberts to Newsmax: Newsom, Bass 'Malpractice' Will Impact Midterms

The lack of action from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in the wake of the protests in Los Angeles is "gross malpractice that is going to have huge negative consequences for the left in the next year's midterms," Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The two Democrats have been reactive not proactive, he said on "Wake Up America," because they are "beholden to the radical left."

"I would like to think that both the mayor and the governor are smart enough to know that common sense is what should be governing the day," Roberts said. "The American people didn't just vote for [President] Donald Trump to fix problems like what we're seeing in California now — the riots, the forest fires before — but they expect people, regardless of their political affiliation, to enact common sense."

But Democrats, he continued, are "getting worse" because the "radical left has taken over a once-noble institution" with control over the party.

"What that means is that they no longer can run to the political center, and right now, they are in the wilderness," he said. "Coming out of the wilderness is not something that they're going to be able to do, evidenced by what's going on in L.A. and California in the next six months or 12 months."

This means it may be the better part of a decade before the party realizes it needs to run candidates who are more to the center politically, Roberts said.

"Of course, as a conservative, I like that, but as an American, I lament that because it would be good if the American people had two valid choices, and they get to make a decision on the size of government, on what foreign policy looks like," he said. "Right now, the Democratic Party is in full implosion mode."

He further compared the modern-day Democrats to the Whig Party from the 1830s and 1840s, which faded away because they "had a very similar dynamic," as they "hated Andrew Jackson."

"It was the only thing they could talk about right now," he said. "The Democrats only hate Donald Trump … I think the Democrats are in the wilderness, and they deserve every last bit of it. God bless Donald Trump, not just for being smart politically but, far more importantly, for doing what's right for revitalizing the American republic. This, we believe at Heritage, is the beginning of the golden age because of all of these factors."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com