Heritage Foundation's Roberts to Newsmax: Trump Ending Decades of Damage

It's "appropriate" that the Trump administration is moving as quickly as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt did with the New Deal in the 1930s, because he is "scaling back" the damages those Depression-era policies started and building for the future, Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, told Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's appropriate that the president is upending the status quo," Roberts said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's put on notice any American, whether they're a judge or a member of Congress, who would prioritize illegal felons, illegal aliens who are felons over innocent families, who would prioritize people who want men playing in women's sports rather than what's normal and biological. In essence, what he's doing is, he said in his inaugural, is reinstituting common sense."

And, as the United States needs "a lot more of that in politics and policy," the Heritage Foundation "could not be more optimistic about the foundation that's been laid in the first 100 days" of President Donald Trump's return to office, said Roberts.

"[That's] not just for the next four years, let me say, but the next 40," he added.

Meanwhile, it is important for Congress to move as quickly as it can to codify "all these great reforms of Trump's first 100 days," to pair the work the administration is doing to institute fair trade with congressional action, as well as extend tax cuts and change the "unsustainable" spending in Washington, said Roberts.

"If Congress waits until the fourth quarter of this year to get that done, that's going to introduce way too much uncertainty, not just in the New York stock market, but even more importantly, in Main Street," said Roberts. "I've talked to thousands of people, just regular, everyday Americans over the last several weeks, and they tell me that they, of course, support this agenda. But what they're looking for is some certainty from this congressional action on the tax cuts and spending cuts, and continuing this reform."

He added that it's important, given Trump's political momentum, that Congress takes action that shows his framework makes sense and is something that can get passed, he said.

"Mathematics is a reality, right? And if you're Speaker [Mike] Johnson in particular, you've got this thin majority," Roberts continued. "You have to keep moderates and conservatives together. We ought to be really focused on taking a step this year that allows us to change the spending trajectory and put more money back in the pockets of the American people."

