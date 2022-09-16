×
Tags: kevin mccarthy | us-mexico border | border security | illegal immigration | california | texas | migrants

Rep. McCarthy to Newsmax: Dems Have 'Made Every City in America a Border City'

(Newsmax/"The Record with Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 07:33 PM EDT

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Newsmax that the White House and Democrats have helped make "every city in America a border city" as illegal immigration hits new highs.

During a Friday appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," the California Republican criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' recent comment that the southern border is secure.

"They made this border insecure. She [Harris] has only been there one time. In the 41-year history of the president in elected office, he's pretty much never been there that we have a record of. They have created this," McCarthy stated.

"For them to complain after 50 people showed up is amazing to me," he said of the migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

McCarthy also drew the spotlight on the border crisis' contribution to illicit fentanyl deaths, comparing the estimated 300 deaths per day to a "full commercial airline crashing every single day in America."

"That's not the only thing coming across the border as well. There's people on the terrorist watchlist. I actually brought this forward in one of my earlier trips to the border a year-and-a-half ago and the White House tried to deny it," the minority leader emphasized.

His comments are in the backdrop of a slew of red state governors beginning to send their illegal migrant population up North, using both buses and air travel.

In addition to DeSantis' action this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is preparing a plan to send as many as 200 migrants to New York a day in a ploy that could overwhelm the city's shelter system, the New York Post reported.

"This is a place where the Statue of Liberty sits in the harbor. And we say, 'Bring us your tired, those who are yearning to be free.' And that's what these asylum seekers are doing,'" New York City Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Newsmax that the White House and Democrats have helped make "every city in America a border city" as illegal immigration hits new highs.
kevin mccarthy, us-mexico border, border security, illegal immigration, california, texas, migrants
Friday, 16 September 2022 07:33 PM
