McCarthy to Newsmax: All Republicans United Around 'Fire Pelosi'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Newsmax that House Republicans are united to oust Speaker Nancy Pelosi and win back control of the chamber in next year’s midterm elections.

"There's enough items going on that is harming America when it comes to inflation, crime, the border, the wokeism, the movement of this presidency that we should focus upon," McCarthy said on Thursday’s "Spicer & Co." "We might have a few differences, but there's more that unites us than divides us.

"I'll tell you, our conference is a hundred percent united — different than the Democratic conference. The one thing I will tell you is, we’re all united around fire Pelosi."

McCarthy encouraged people to visit Firepelosi.com to show support for the GOP's mission.

"Our only way to fix America is to fire Pelosi," he said. "That’s why I put out — and I’ve asked everybody to go to — 'FirePelosi.com' and join with us. We have a real opportunity here to stop this socialist movement within America."

Republicans hope to regain control of both the House and the Senate in next year’s midterms.

McCarthy said his party, upon taking control of Congress, would take steps to do the following: secure the border and help stop fentanyl from entering the country; stop the rise of inflation; curb the IRS; make the U.S. energy independent; increase funding for law enforcement; and devise a parents’ bill of rights.

The minority leader took aim at President Joe Biden's roughly $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending and climate legislation.

"There's not one American viewer that's watching this show right now that hasn't been negatively impacted by his policies," McCarthy said. "Your gasoline price is higher, America's borders are unsecure, you watch crime throughout our country. Everything you look at is costing you more. This is what these policies have done."

McCarthy three weeks ago spoke on the floor for a record-setting amount of time to criticize the Build Back Better legislation before Pelosi's House passed it.

"That was not the intent," he said of setting a record. "I took this magic minute, and I ended up talking for 8 hours, 30-something minutes."

